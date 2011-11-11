BANGKOK, Nov 11 Thai stocks are expected to move in a narrow range on Friday, with a rise in foreign bourses providing support but concern about the Euopean debt crisis and severe flooding at home still weighing on the market.

On Thursday, the SET index rose 0.05 percent to settle at 968.30, helped by buying in the energy and petrochemical sectors.

Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 1.35 billion baht ($43 million) on Thursday after a net sale of 1.13 billion baht the previous day.

"Thai stocks should get some support from rising foreign bourses today, but I'm afraid that profit-taking ahead of the weekend and other negative factors including the flood could weigh on the market," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).

U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous session's steep losses as investors latched on to positive corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening in Europe's debt crisis.

Parin pegged support for the main index at 965, while resistance was seen at 975.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rebounds as corporate news offsets Italy > Crude jumps on Europe moves, data from US, China > Euro breathes easier for now, still sweating > Bond prices fall, Europe to remain key driver > Gold edges down as Italy worries ease

