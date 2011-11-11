BANGKOK, Nov 11 Thai stocks are expected
to move in a narrow range on Friday, with a rise in foreign
bourses providing support but concern about the Euopean debt
crisis and severe flooding at home still weighing on the market.
On Thursday, the SET index rose 0.05 percent to
settle at 968.30, helped by buying in the energy and
petrochemical sectors.
Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 1.35 billion
baht ($43 million) on Thursday after a net sale of 1.13 billion
baht the previous day.
"Thai stocks should get some support from rising foreign
bourses today, but I'm afraid that profit-taking ahead of the
weekend and other negative factors including the flood could
weigh on the market," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior
analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).
U.S. stocks bounced back on Thursday from the previous
session's steep losses as investors latched on to positive
corporate and economic news, in the absence of a clear worsening
in Europe's debt crisis.
Parin pegged support for the main index at 965, while
resistance was seen at 975.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St rebounds as corporate news offsets Italy
> Crude jumps on Europe moves, data from US, China
> Euro breathes easier for now, still sweating
> Bond prices fall, Europe to remain key driver
> Gold edges down as Italy worries ease
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 30.800 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan
Raybould)