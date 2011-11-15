BANGKOK, Nov 15 Thai stocks are expected
to follow other Asian stocks lower on Tuesday, with weak
corporate earnings also helping to trigger selling in the local
market, brokers said.
The benchmark SET index rose 1.4 percent to 984.28
on Monday, led by commodities-related stocks and selective
buying in shares expected to benefit from rising demand after
flooding.
Petrochemical firm PTT Global Chemical Pcl rose
1.2 percent and top cement maker Siam Cement Pcl gained
0.93 percent.
The market reported foreign inflows of 1.6 billion Thai baht
($52 million) on the day, the bourse said.
"Weak external markets will continue to influence the
direction of the local market. The weaker-than-expected results
of certain sectors will be another negative factor," said Chai
Chirasevenupraphund, strategist at Capital Nomura Securities.
"We still think selective buying by foreign investors and
domestic institutions will help limit losses," he said.
He pegged support for the main index at 973 and 970.
Asian shares fell on Tuesday as a rise in euro zone bond
yields reflected lingering doubts about the ability of
politicians in Italy and Greece to push through painful reforms
to resolve their debt crises and win back market confidence.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.2 percent, tracking a drop in global
equity markets the previous day.
- Land & Houses Pcl
Thailand's biggest home builder posted a 14 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit on Monday, mainly due to higher revenue
from housing sales, but it was below market expectations.
- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl
The power producer said on Monday it planned to spend 12
billion baht ($390 million) next year on continuing investments
and new ventures, including power plants for Myanmar's Dawei
project.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)