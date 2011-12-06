BANGKOK, Dec 6 Thai stocks may ease on Tuesday as rating agency Standard & Poor's warning of a possible mass downgrade of euro zone countries kept investors on edge.

"The market will be more cautious about the situation in Europe after the S&P warning. But there're still hopes for measures coming out of the EU summit later this week, which may help limit market falls," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of investment advisory services for broker Thanachart Securities.

Thailand's benchmark SET index ended up 1 percent at 1,029.37 on Friday. The Thai market was shut on Monday for a public holiday to mark the king's birthday.

Pichai pegged support for the main index at 1,015, with resistance at 1,050.

Brokers expect buying interest from domestic institutions for retirement mutual funds (RMFs) and long-term equity funds (LTFs). The funds offer tax breaks for investors and demand for them is often strong towards the end of the year.

Asian stocks in general dipped on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.9 percent by 0205 GMT.

MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0131 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1257.08 1.03% 12.800 USD/JPY 77.75 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0663 -- 0.033 SPOT GOLD 1721.89 0.02% 0.400 US CRUDE 100.52 -0.47% -0.470 DOW JONES 12097.83 0.65% 78.41 ASIA ADRS 119.24 1.07% 1.26

