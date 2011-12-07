BANGKOK, Dec 7 Thai stocks may follow other Asian stocks higher on Wednesday amid expectations that a European Union summit later this week could produce a workable agreement to contain the debt crisis there.

Investors would look to buy market big caps, including banks , seen as a proxy for the domestic economy, which could rebound next year thanks to post-flood spending.

"The Thai market has discounted the bearish global factors. The domestic rebuilding story after flooding is supportive of the economic outlook next year and is a good domestic story," said Viwat Techappoonphol, a strategist at Tisco Securities.

Thailand's benchmark SET index edged up 0.14 percent to 1,030.77 in a choppy session on Tuesday. The bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth a net 3.1 billion baht ($101 million).

Resistance was seen at 1,038 and 1,050, Viwat said.

Asian shares and the euro inched up on Wednesday on hopes that warnings of mass credit rating downgrades would push European leaders into coming up with a convincing framework for resolving the debt crisis at the summit this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.99 percent by 0157 GMT.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1258.47 0.11% 1.390 USD/JPY 77.61 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0874 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1730.06 0.14% 2.410 US CRUDE 101.32 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 12150.13 0.43% 52.30 ASIA ADRS 118.33 -0.76% -0.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > US STOCKS-Wall St rises on EU summit > U.S. crude up slightly on big API stock draw > FOREX-Euro off lows; lot rides on EU events > Prices slip, volumes light ahead of ECB meeting > PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on EU summit hopes

