Dec 15 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Thursday amid waning appetite for risk assets, with heavyweight energy shares set to come under selling pressure after a drop in global oil prices.

Asian shares retreated and the euro and commodities slumped because of Europe's continuing debt crisis, with investors turning to the relative safety of the dollar and Treasuries.

"Thai market sentiment will be weighed down by regional weakness. The key concern is still the euro zone debt crisis," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak, senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).

By 0151 GMT, Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was down 1.2 percent and Malaysia's index edged 0.6 percent lower. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.4 percent.

The benchmark Thai index fell for a fourth session on Wednesday, ending down 0.7 percent at 1,023.48, led by losses in big cap banking and energy shares such as PTT Global Chemical Pcl and Krung Thai Bank Pcl

Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth 772 million baht ($24.7 million), adding to their net selling of 2.1 billion ($67.2 million) in the previous two sessions, stock exchange data showed.

KTB's Parin set support for the main index at 1,013 and 1,010.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0140 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1211.82 -1.13% -13.910 USD/JPY 78.03 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8992 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1575.5 0.08% 1.310 US CRUDE 94.99 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 11823.48 -1.10% -131.46 ASIA ADRS 111.99 -1.43% -1.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St stacks up losses as global risks rise > Oil drops more than 4 pct as commodities plunge > FOREX-Euro falls as risk routed; China data looms > Investors, eyeing Europe, crowd into Treasuries > Gold steady after carnage, Europe fear grows

