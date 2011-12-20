Dec 20 Thai stocks are expected to move narrowly on Tuesday as domestic investors seek defensive stocks and dividend-payers such as telecoms firms, with any gains capped by continuing concern about the euro zone debt crisis.

The benchmark SET index ended flat at 1,035.91 on Monday after a choppy session, with food firm Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl leading gainers.

The Thai bourse said local brokers and retail investors bought shares worth a net 833 million baht ($26.6 million) and 345 million baht ($11 million) respectively, while foreign investors sold a net 554 million baht ($17.7 million).

The main SET index may move back and forth in a range of 1,030 to 1,040 on the day, broker OSK (Thailand) said in a research note.

"There's no key domestic factors to move the market. But investors have tended to focus more on collecting defensive stocks, including stocks paying high dividends in the telecoms sectors," the broker said.

Asian stocks and the euro steadied on Tuesday, but sentiment remained fragile on concerns that efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering and tougher rules to strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their profits.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had edged up 0.6 percent by 0206 GMT.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- TMB Bank Pcl

Thailand's seventh-largest lender by assets said on Monday it was aiming for loan growth of more than 15 percent in 2012 and that it had put in a bid to buy HSBC's Thai credit card unit.

