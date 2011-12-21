Dec 21 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Wednesday after a rally in U.S. stocks and gains in other Asian markets, with energy shares likely to outperform as rising commodity prices lure buyers, brokers said.

Asian stocks and the euro rose on Wednesday after positive U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish government debt.

On Tuesday, the benchmark SET index ended flat at 1,033.29, coming off an early climb to the highest since Dec. 8.

Thai banks edged up 0.5 percent after Fitch Ratings said its outlook on the big lenders was stable despite the impact of severe flooding and potential risks from a global economic slowdown.

Broker Thanachart Securities expected the SET index to rise to 1,050 and then 1,055 on the day and broker Country Group forecast an active session.

"The index movement and trading volume will pick up along with foreign stock markets and rising oil prices. We expect to see investors jump in for short-term trading," Country said in a research note.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had risen 2.5 percent by 0236 GMT.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1241.3 2.98% 35.950 USD/JPY 77.84 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9268 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1624.59 0.64% 10.300 US CRUDE 98.28 1.07% 1.040 DOW JONES 12103.58 2.87% 337.32 ASIA ADRS 112.26 3.14% 3.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >US STOCKS-Wall St rallies 3 percent in broad advance >U.S. crude rises $1 on econ data, weaker dollar >FOREX-Euro holds onto gains, ECB tender eyed >Long bonds drop three full points in price >Gold rises to 1-wk high on upbeat US, German data

- Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded telecom company Total Access Communication Pcl's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)