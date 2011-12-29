BANGKOK, Dec 29 Thai stocks are expected to track global stock markets lower on Thursday, with weaker global oil prices weighing on resource-related shares, brokers said.

The benchmark SET index ended flat at 1,028.19 on Wednesday, recouping early losses that came on top of four sessions of falls.

The Thai bourse said foreign investors bought shares worth a net 34 million baht ($1.08 million) while domestic institutions sold shares worth 612 million baht ($19.40 million).

Support for the main index was seen at 1,014, with resistance at 1,030, brokers said.

"Negative factors are coming from external markets and concerns remain about the euro zone debt crisis," said broker Thanachart Securities in a research note.

The euro weakened about 1 percent against the dollar and the yen on Wednesday, a day before an important auction of long-dated Italian debt, while U.S. stocks slid more than 1 percent on concerns about the economy in early 2012.

Among stocks to watch, telecoms firm Total Access Communication Pcl was expected to come under selling pressure as it traded ex dividend. It hit an all-time high early this month after it announced a high dividend.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1249.64 -1.25% -15.790 USD/JPY 77.81 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9284 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1554.29 -0.06% -0.900 US CRUDE 99.69 0.33% 0.330 DOW JONES 12151.41 -1.14% -139.94 ASIA ADRS 111.17 -1.45% -1.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St ends 5-day rally on renewed euro-zone concerns > Oil falls on dollar's rise, Wall St pullback > Euro hits 1-year low against the dollar at $1.2887 > Europe worries spur safe-haven buying in thin volume > Gold wallows near 3-month low; Italy bond sale eyed

