BANGKOK, Dec 30 Thai stocks are expected
to rise on Friday as a rally in U.S. stocks and positive
sentiment elsewhere in Asia may bring some buyers back, although
trade is likely to be thin in the last session of the year.
The benchmark SET index edged down 0.4 percent to
1,023.91 on Thursday, extending its drop into a sixth session
and hitting two-week lows.
Local brokers sold shares for 1.2 billion baht ($37.79
million) while foreign investors bought shares for 338 million
baht ($10.64 million), the Thai bourse said.
Brokers put resistance for the main index at 1,030 and
1,035, with support at 1,020.
"Positive external sentiment should be supportive to the
local market. But selling by local funds that want to reserve
cash may limit market gains," said Parin Kitchaotornpitak,
senior analyst at broker KTB Securities (Thailand).
The MSCI index of stocks outside Japan is
down more than 18 percent this year, on track for its first
annual loss since 2008.
($1 = 31.755 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai)