BANGKOK, Jan 4 Thai stocks are expected to rise on Wednesday, the first trading day of the year in Bangkok, in line with gains elsewhere in Asia, with a rise in oil prices providing support for energy shares.

On Friday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.14 percent to 1,025.32. Thai stocks ended 2011 much where they ended 2010, with the main index down 0.72 percent.

Brokers pegged resistance for the main index at 1,033 and 1,039.

"The market may have a positive start. The strength in oil prices will boost sentiment in energy shares, which have a big weight on the Thai market," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.

Asian stocks and the euro firmed on Wednesday as risk appetite returned after positive U.S. and European economic data boosted global shares and commodities.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent at 0221 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.06 1.55% 19.460 USD/JPY 76.65 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9474 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1599.54 -0.17% -2.650 US CRUDE 102.82 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 12397.38 1.47% 179.82 ASIA ADRS 117.01 3.27% 3.70 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St starts 2012 higher on signs of global growth >Oil jumps 4 percent on Iran anxiety; U.S., China data >Positive economic data, Fed minutes hurt bonds >FOREX-Euro supported by short squeeze; debt auctions eyed >Shanghai gold, silver rally as market opens in new year

