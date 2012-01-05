BANGKOK, Jan 5 Thai stocks may move narrowly on Thursday, with a gain in oil prices bolstering energy shares but sentiment for bank shares likely to be weak due to concern about higher costs.

"The banking sector may see some pressure after the FIDF loan transfer that may result in higher deposit insurance that banks pay to the Bank of Thailand. It could end up with smaller profits for banks," said broker Aira Securities.

The Thai cabinet has decided to transfer responsibility for 1.14 trillion baht ($36.23 billion) in outstanding debt held by the FIDF fund since the 1997 economic crisis to the central bank to give the government room to take on new loans to fund investment programmes.

Brokers said the central bank would lack income to pay down the FIDF debt and may look to use funds from a deposit insurance programme, probably forcing commercial banks to pay higher fees for the deposit insurance.

On Wednesday, the SET index rose 1.1 percent to 1,036.21, helped by gains in energy shares. Foreign investors bought shares worth 1.4 billion baht ($44.37 million), the Thai bourse said.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,040 and 1,045, with support at 1,030, brokers said.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.3 0.02% 0.240 USD/JPY 76.69 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9719 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD 1614.25 0.23% 3.650 US CRUDE 103.15 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 12418.42 0.17% 21.04 ASIA ADRS 117.00 -0.01% -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St flat as market brushes off Europe concerns

>Oil gains after EU reaches Iran sanctions agreement

>FOREX-Euro hit on crosses, French bond sale in focus

>Bond prices fall as economy hopes cut safety bid

>Gold steady as market awaits French bond sales

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- LAND & HOUSES PCL

Citigroup raised Thai developer Land & Houses Pcl's (LH) share price target to 6.90 baht from 6.80 baht to reflect divestment that should bring an extraordinary gain.

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 31.465 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)