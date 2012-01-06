BANGKOK, Jan 6 Thai stocks may edge lower on Friday amid weakness elsewhere in Asia, with sentiment on banking shares remaining weak due to potentially higher fees levied on deposits.

The government plans to shift responsibility for servicing 1.14 trillion baht ($36.2 billion) in debt dating from the 1997 Asian economic crisis to the central bank to give it room to fund investment in water management and other projects.

On Thursday, banking shares fell 3.3 percent to their lowest in more than a month, underperforming the benchmark SET index which ended nearly flat at 1,036.80, because brokers said funds to service this debt could come from higher fees payable by banks on deposits.

The bourse said foreign investors sold shares for a net 687 million baht ($21.70 million) on Thursday.

Brokers pegged support for the main index at 1,030 and 1,025, with resistance at 1,042 and 1,045.

"Trading sentiment should be weak early in the session ... Uncertainties remain on the banking sector," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl

The power producer has raised its stake in Australia's Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund to 68.1 percent by giving about 1.3 billion baht ($42 million) in loans through its subsidiaries, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

