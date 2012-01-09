BANGKOK, Jan 9 Thai stocks are expected to
be range-bound on Monday, with the strength of the oil market
supporting energy shares but banks remaining weak because of the
prospect of higher regulatory levies on deposits.
On Friday, the benchmark SET index ended flat at
1,036.26, with banking shares edging up 0.4 percent as
some investors bought back shares that has been sold heavily
earlier in the week.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,040 and 1,045,
with support at 1,030, brokers said.
"Despite positive U.S. employment growth, markets still
reflect concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. The weak euro
trend will be negative for sentiment on risk assets," said
broker Finansia Syrus Securities.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0208 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1277.81 -0.25% -3.250
USD/JPY 76.93 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9578 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1605 -0.74% -11.980
US CRUDE 100.91 -0.64% -0.650
DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78
ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> US STOCKS-Economy boosts Wall St in 2012's first week
> Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries
> FOREX-Euro off to a negative start; risks mount
> Bonds rise on stocks, bets on Fed stimulus
> Gold eases on firm dollar, euro zone fear
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)