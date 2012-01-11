BANGKOK, Jan 11 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound on Wednesday, with government spending plans bolstering optimism about profits in some sectors but the euro zone debt crisis still a concern, despite some improvement in markets elsewhere.

"Sentiment toward the euro zone debt problems should remain weak but that could be cushioned by the government's spending budget locally," said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.

On Tuesday, the SET index was up 0.8 percent at 1,053.04 as commodities-related shares rose after Brent crude went up to $113 a barrel. Energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl gained 1.1 percent.

Domestic institutions bought shares for 1.3 billion baht ($41 million) while foreign investors sold 1.8 billion baht ($57 million) of shares, stock exchange data showed.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,055 and 1,074, with support at 1,043, brokers said.

Asian shares hit a one-month high on Wednesday, buoyed by optimism about the world's top two economies and relief France is not facing an imminent debt rating cut.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent by 0224 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0205 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1292.08 0.89% 11.380 USD/JPY 76.89 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9613 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1633.78 0.08% 1.290 US CRUDE 101.74 -0.49% -0.490 DOW JONES 12462.47 0.56% 69.78 ASIA ADRS 118.30 1.67% 1.94 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St at 5-month high; materials, banks lead > Oil rises on economic optimism, Iran concerns > Euro steady vs USD, but cautious as risk events loom > 10-yr yield holds below 2 pct; 3-yr notes get strong bid > Gold steady after rallying on economic hopes

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Kiatnakin Bank

Thailand's fifth-biggest car loan provider aims for loan growth of at least 20 percent in 2012, when net profit should rise due to continued demand from retail and small and medium-sized business clients, a top executive said.

