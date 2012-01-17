BANGKOK, Jan 17 Thai stocks may gain on Tuesday, reflecting the better tone elsewhere in Asia, but banking shares should remain weak due to the prospect of weak earnings, brokers said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.4 percent by 0205 GMT.

On Monday, the SET index fell for a second session, finishing down 0.75 percent at a one-week low of 1,037.01.

Banking shares fell 0.3 percent to the lowest in more than one month. The selling in the sector came ahead of fourth-quarter results this week, which are expected to be poor, brokers said.

Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 219 million baht ($6.87 million), stock exchange data showed.

Broker BFIT Securities expected a modest rebound in the index to 1040-1045 on the day, with support seen at 1033.

The weakness in the baht against the dollar pointed to relatively thin foreign inflows, said Anubhon Sriaj, head of research at BFIT.

"The euro zone debt issue will continue to restrain demand for risk assets. The Thai market may rebound in the near term after recent losses," he said.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410 USD/JPY 76.85 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8688 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1649.39 0.37% 6.010 US CRUDE 99.59 0.90% 0.890 DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY > Oil prices gain after Iran warning > Euro holds off low for now; China data eyed > Gold steady; watches China data, Europe woes

($1 = 31.895 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)