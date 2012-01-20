BANGKOK, Jan 20 Thai stocks may open higher on Friday, helped by positive sentiment elsewhere in Asia, with a rise in global oil prices helping heavyweight energy shares, brokers said.

On Thursday, the benchmark SET index edged up 0.7 percent to 1,058.94, led by energy shares such as PTT Pcl and PTT Global Chemical Pcl.

Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net 2.23 billion baht ($70.40 million) while foreign investors sold shares worth 2.76 billion baht ($87.13 million), stock exchange data showed.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,072, with support at 1,050, broker Asia Plus Securities said.

"The positive market momentum should continue and energy shares may lead the market up today," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

Banks could be weak because the reporting season is under way and they are expected to release unfavourable fourth-quarter results, he said.

Among the stocks to watch is Siam Commercial Bank Pcl , Thailand's fourth-largest lender. It reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday fuelled by strong loan growth and higher fee income, but it was below analysts' forecast.

Top lender Bangkok Bank is due to report after the close on Friday.

Asian shares extended their gains to fresh two-month highs on Friday as solid euro zone sovereign debt sales and signs of Greece moving closer to a vital debt-swap deal eased concerns over Europe's refinancing capability and boosted risk appetite.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent by 0133 GMT.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1314.5 0.49% 6.460 USD/JPY 77.12 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9753 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1656.79 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 100.5 0.11% 0.110 DOW JONES 12623.98 0.36% 45.03 ASIA ADRS 121.40 1.06% 1.27 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St rises on bank results, but Google sinks late >Brent crude rises on euro zone optimism >Euro cheered by Spain's debt auction; China data next >U.S. inflation bond sale fetches negative yield >Gold dips on weak U.S. data, near 5-week high

($1 = 31.675 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)