BANGKOK, March 22 Thai stocks are expected to
move narrowly on Thursday, with players locking in profits after
the market hit its highest level in nearly 16 years, but telecom
shares might attract investors due to expectations about new 3G
licences.
The benchmark SET index rose 0.93 percent to
1,207.67 on Wednesday, with foreign investors buying shares
worth 1.76 billion baht ($57.25 million), the bourse said.
Investors bought telecom shares, with the second-largest
mobile phone operator, Total Access Communication Pcl,
climbing nearly 6 percent. A telecoms regulator said an auction
for 3G licences would take place in September or October.
The SET index's 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) closed
at 76.63 on Wednesday, up from 74.02 on Tuesday and 72.16 on
Monday. A level above 70 indicates the market is overbought.
Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,210 and 1,215,
with 1,200 now a support level, said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a
senior analyst at broker KTB Securities.
"The key for the market to rise further is the scale of
foreign inflows. But at this point, I think the market upside
would be more limited," he said.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St mostly slips, but tech keeps S&P near 4-yr highs
> Oil rises as US inventory drop offsets Saudi pledge
> Euro nurses losses; China flash PMI in focus
> Prices rise on lack of supply, Fed buying
> Gold ticks up; China, euro zone data eyed
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl
The power producer has not abandoned plans to build a power
plant in Dawei in Myanmar and will decide on the fuel type in
two or three months, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 30.74 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat
Buranakanokthanasarn)