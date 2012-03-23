BANGKOK, March 23 Thai stocks may edge lower on Friday, tracking weakness in Asian stocks elsewhere after U.S. shares were hit by slowing factory activity in China, with a drop in oil prices likely to fuel selling in energy shares.

The benchmark SET index ended down 1.38 percent at 1,191 on Thursday, with brokers selling shares worth a net 781 million baht ($25.34 million) but foreign investors buying 1.4 billion baht ($45.43 million), the bourse said.

Resistance on the main index was seen at 1,200 and 1,203, with support at 1,183 and 1,180, brokers said.

"Market sentiment may be a bit weak early in the session after losses in the Dow Jones index ... Energy shares will not do that well due to weak oil," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan had edged down 0.29 percent by 0229 GMT.

($1 = 30.815 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn)