BANGKOK, March 26 Thai stocks are expected to move in a narrow range on Monday, supported by strength in U.S. stocks.

"Stocks may edge up but within a limited range today, since there aren't any significant shifts in foreign markets," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,201 to 1,204, with support at 1,184, analysts said.

On Friday, the SET index rose 0.29 percent to 1,194.44, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 448.3 million baht ($14.57 million) after 1.4 billion baht ($45.49 million) on Thursday.

($1 = 30.78 Baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)