BANGKOK, March 27 Thai stocks are expected to
gain on Tuesday, helped by positive sentiment in foreign
markets, while a rise in global oil prices should support energy
shares, which have a big weighting in the main index.
"The market should gain today. Foreign markets should
provide support, with the Dow Jones up last night. Global oil
prices remained positive. Sentiment in foreign markets should
help Thai stocks rebound," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, senior
analyst at broker KTB Securities.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,200,
with support at 1,185, analysts said.
On Monday, the SET index fell 0.51 percent to 1,188.32 but
foreign investors bought shares worth a net 1.09 billion baht
($35.42 million) after 448.3 million baht on Friday.
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0224 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1416.51 1.39% 19.400
USD/JPY 82.81 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2568 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1687.36 -0.26% -4.380
US CRUDE 107.04 0.01% 0.020
DOW JONES 13241.63 1.23% 160.90
ASIA ADRS 130.25 1.04% 1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> Bernanke's words drive Wall St up 1 pct
> Oil rises, Bernanke comments lift markets
> Dollar stung by dovish Fed, yen also pressured
> Prices mixed after Bernanke
> Gold falls on profit-taking after more than 1 pct gain
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- True Corporation Pcl
Newspaper reported that True Corp's 3G network deal with
state-owned CAT Telecom has been found to have been tainted with
irregularities that could result in the 6 billion baht ($195
million) agreement being scrapped, the Information and
Communication Technology Ministry says.
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
($1 = 30.78 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)