BANGKOK, March 28 Thai shares are expected to move in a narrow range on Wednesday but inflows of foreign funds may provide support, analysts said.

"The market still has its momentum, despite a slowdown in foreign markets. We might also see some profit-taking this morning," said Charoen Iampattanatham, an analyst with KT Zmico Securities.

"There are still large flows of funds into the market. We still continue to see a rise in foreign buying and this should help support the market," he added.

On Tuesday, the SET index rose 1.6 percent to 1,207.29, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 2.47 billion baht($80 million) after 1.09 billion ($36 million) on Monday.

Analysts put resistance on the main index at 1,215 to 1,226, with support at 1,200.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0226 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.52 -0.28% -3.990 USD/JPY 83.03 -0.19% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1925 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1679.29 -0.04% -0.750 US CRUDE 106.78 -0.51% -0.550 DOW JONES 13197.73 -0.33% -43.90 ASIA ADRS 130.23 -0.02% -0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St dips, but winners gain as quarter's end near >Brent dips; potential oil reserve release weighs >Euro falls to session low vs dollar on Bernanke >Bonds rise on outlook for supportive Fed policy >Gold hovers around $1,680, eyes on dollar

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- PTT Plc

Media reported that the largest firm listed on the stock exchange was considering listing its businesses in other ASEAN countries, starting with its palm oil operations in Indonesia.

