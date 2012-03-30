BANGKOK, March 30 Thai stocks were expected to
slip lower on Friday in line with foreign bourses, and recent
weakness in oil prices may add to the pressure by causing
heavyweight energy shares to drop.
On Thursday, the SET index inched 0.01 percent lower
to settle at 1,203.91 as speculative buying in banks offset
sales in the energy and property sectors.
Support for the main index was seen at 1,194, with
resistance at 1,210 and 1,214, said Capital Nomura Securities
strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.
Foreign investors bought Thai shares worth a net 1.69
billion baht ($54.75 million) on Thursday after net buying of
790 million baht the previous day.
Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday,
snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release
of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by developed countries
spurred profit-taking. However, prices edged up on Friday.
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan
Raybould)