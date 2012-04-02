BANGKOK, April 2 Thai stocks are expected to be rangebound on Monday, with gains in Asian shares supporting broad market sentiment while investors are likely to continue taking quick profit in the rallying Thai stock market.

Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive territory on Monday as risk appetite returned after China manufacturing data dispelled fears of a hard landing for the world's second-biggest economy.

At 0148 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.52 percent.

On Friday, the benchmark SET index ended down 0.59 percent at 1,196.77 as big caps such as PTT Pcl fell to profit-taking. The SET index had risen 16.7 percent this year, Southeast Asia's second-best performer.

Domestic institutions sold 2.7 billion baht ($87.52 million) worth of shares on Friday, while foreign investors bought a net 1.3 billion baht ($42.14 million), stock exchange data showed.

Profit-taking could cap the main index at 1,200, with support seen at 1,195, said broker KTB Securities (Thailand).

"We expect consolidation on the SET index in the near term but the long-term trend remains positive, with good support from the domestic economy and corporate performances," said senior analyst Parin Kitchatornpitak.

($1 = 30.85 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Chris Lewis)