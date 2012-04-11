BANGKOK, April 11 Thai stocks were expected to
drop on Wednesday, tracking declines in other equity markets
which have been hit by climbing yields for Spanish and Italian
debt and concerns about slowing global growth.
"Thai shares are likely to fall in line with other regional
bourses as investors are expected to continue to sell shares in
the energy sector and that could drag the index down, while
fears about U.S. economy and euro zone debt remain," said
Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.
On Tuesday, the SET index dropped 1.4 percent to
1,165.61 as investors continued to sell shares in banking and
energy sectors, although foreign investors bought Thai shares
worth a net 509.57 million baht ($16.5 million).
Analysts pegged support for the main index at 1,155 and
1,150 respectively, while resistance was seen at 1,175.
The Thai stock market has another short week this week. It
will be shut April 13-16 for the Songkran water festival holiday
after closing on Friday and Monday due to national holidays.
A selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow
and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on
the cusp of earnings season.
European shares slid overnight after yields on Spanish and
Italian debt climbed further, as doubts over global growth
exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone
economies.
MARKET SUMMARY
> US STOCKS-Dow, S&P fall for fifth day, but Alcoa up late
> Oil falls as Chinese data fuels demand worry
> Yen benefits as risk aversion climbs
> Global growth worries push US bond yields to 4-wk lows
> Gold edges down after 4-day winning run
- For the Thai press digest click on:
- For Thailand's stock exchange news click on:
- For Thailand corporate earnings:
- For Thailand economic forecast:
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....
* OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US Stocks News Europe
* DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
* TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
* LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Thai baht LME price overview
($1 = 30.9600 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)