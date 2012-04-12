BANGKOK, April 12 Thai stocks are expected to be range-bound on Thursday as gains in U.S. stocks overnight lure bargain hunters, but broad market sentiment is seen subdued ahead of a national holiday.

The market will be closed on April 13-16 for the Songkran holiday.

On Wednesday, the benchmark SET index fell 0.95 percent to a four week low of 1,154.49, weighed down by losses in big caps, with PTT Pcl, the biggest firm by market value, dropping 2.3 percent.

Foreign investors sold Thai shares worth a net 3.5 billion baht ($113 million) while retail investors bought shares for 4.5 billion baht ($145.35 million), stock exchange data showed.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,162, with support at 1,150 and 1,144, said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.

"The market is going to try to rebound a little bit after gains of U.S. stocks ... Technically, signs are quite weak and the index will probably head lower later in the session," he said.

- Thailand's economy is likely to expand by 5.5 to 6.5 percent this year, the state planning agency said on Wednesday, sticking to a forecast made in February, as business and industry recover from devastating floods late last year.

($1 = 30.96 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Ed Lane)