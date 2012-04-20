BANGKOK, April 20 Thai stocks are expected to move in a narrow range on Friday, following a dip in offshore markets on nerves about the strength of economic recovery, but the local index may post a rise if foreign buying pick up, brokers said.

U.S. stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as labor market data showed more signs of weakness, while a warning from Qualcomm and poor results from Stanley Black & Decker also discouraged investors.

"If there is continuous foreign buying, then the index has a chance of rising against the weakened global market ... there is a chance for the index to weaken, but nothing too severe," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).

He also expected Thai shares to move in a narrow range after a sharp rise yesterday, as prices in the banking sector jumped in response to better-than-expected first-quarter earnings from the country's two major banking firms.

On Thursday, the SET index rose 1.48 percent to 1,185.34, with foreign investors buying shares worth 1.34 billion baht ($43.40 million), up from 1.04 billion baht ($33.68 million)on Wednesday.

The main index is expected to find resistance at 1,190 to 1,195, with support at 1,180, analysts said.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Kasikornbank Pcl

Thailand's fourth-largest lender said it is confident that it will achieve its 2012 loan growth target of 8-9 percent on the assumption that the country's economy should grow 5 percent this year, Chief Executive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told reporters.

- Tisco Financial Group Pcl

The financial firm said expects second-quarter loan growth to be higher than the first quarter as recovery in the economy boosts domestic consumption.

