BANGKOK, April 23 Thai stocks are expected to be
rangebound with a positive bias on Monday, but subdued regional
markets and high share prices in the banking sector may keep
buyers at bay.
"Overall the index should rise, but once it has gone up, it
will probably face contraction again...its movement is
rangebound. Despite fund flows, buying is more selective," said
Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.
Thai stocks are expected to trade narrowly, with overseas
markets largely subdued, while a debt crisis in Europe and
economic uncertainty in the United States weigh, he said.
Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,200 to
1,205, with support at 1,180, analysts said.
On Friday, the SET index rose 0.78 percent to 1,194.60, with
foreign investors buying shares worth a net 1.22 billion baht
($39.44 million) after 1.34 billion baht on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0223 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1378.53 0.12% 1.610
USD/JPY 81.29 -0.31% -0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9612 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1641.59 -0.02% -0.280
US CRUDE 103.75 -0.13% -0.130
DOW JONES 13029.26 0.50% 65.16
ASIA ADRS 126.37 0.01% 0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
> Wall St up on earnings but tech, banks weigh
> Brent oil steady under $119, China data eyed
> Euro takes a breather, China data in focus
> Prices steady, investors anticipate policy meetings
> Gold steady above $1,640; China data eyed
STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:
- Bangkok Bank Pcl
Thailand's top lender reported a 25 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit on Friday as provisions and operating
costs fell and corporate demand boosted its lending growth.
- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General
Electric , reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Friday, due to strong loan demand
from auto hire purchase and lower provisions.
- Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl
Executives from the country's top dry bulk shipper filed a
petition to the Office of the Attorney General after allegations
against its senior management officers, while the prosecutor
will reveal whether the OAG will press charges against the
executives on May 2.
- True Corporation Pcl
The National Anti-Corruption Commission insists it will on
Monday definitely announce its complete findings on the
contentious third-generation (3G) network deal between True Corp
TRUE.BK and CAT telecom.
($1 = 30.93 Baht)
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)