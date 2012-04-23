BANGKOK, April 23 Thai stocks are expected to be rangebound with a positive bias on Monday, but subdued regional markets and high share prices in the banking sector may keep buyers at bay.

"Overall the index should rise, but once it has gone up, it will probably face contraction again...its movement is rangebound. Despite fund flows, buying is more selective," said Capital Nomura Securities strategist Chai Chirasevenupraphund.

Thai stocks are expected to trade narrowly, with overseas markets largely subdued, while a debt crisis in Europe and economic uncertainty in the United States weigh, he said.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,200 to 1,205, with support at 1,180, analysts said.

On Friday, the SET index rose 0.78 percent to 1,194.60, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 1.22 billion baht ($39.44 million) after 1.34 billion baht on Thursday.

STOCKS AND FACTORS TO WATCH:

- Bangkok Bank Pcl

Thailand's top lender reported a 25 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday as provisions and operating costs fell and corporate demand boosted its lending growth.

- Bank of Ayudhya Pcl

Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General Electric , reported a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, due to strong loan demand from auto hire purchase and lower provisions.

- Thoresen Thai Agencies Pcl

Executives from the country's top dry bulk shipper filed a petition to the Office of the Attorney General after allegations against its senior management officers, while the prosecutor will reveal whether the OAG will press charges against the executives on May 2.

- True Corporation Pcl

The National Anti-Corruption Commission insists it will on Monday definitely announce its complete findings on the contentious third-generation (3G) network deal between True Corp TRUE.BK and CAT telecom.

