BANGKOK, April 24 Thai stocks are expected to fall on Tuesday in line with losses in Europe and the U.S., while weaker global oil prices may also weigh on the important energy sector.

"We believe that the market will continue to edge down today, and probably will for the rest of this month," said Parin Kitchatornpitak, a senior analyst at KTB Securities (Thailand).

He expected to see quick profit-taking by investors, They they remain cautious, not expecting the market to move any higher today after the main index tested 1,200 on Monday, adding that negative offshore issues will continue to depress the market.

"Overseas factors such as the Dow Jones, the European market, and oil prices are not likely to help accomodate gains in Thai stocks," Parin added.

On Monday, the SET index fell 0.44 percent to 1,189.35, with foreign investors buying shares worth a net 796.68 million baht ($25.71 million), after 1.22 billion baht ($39.37 million) on Friday.

Resistance for the main index was seen at 1,190 to 1,195, with support at 1,180, analysts said.

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0225 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1366.94 -0.84% -11.590 USD/JPY 81.1 -0.07% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9366 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1637.71 0.00% 0.080 US CRUDE 103.23 0.12% 0.110 DOW JONES 12927.17 -0.78% -102.09 ASIA ADRS 124.42 -1.54% -1.95 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower >Oil dips on euro zone worry, N. Sea supports >Euro subdued, Aussie eyes inflation data >Bonds rise as European political turmoil stirs fears >Gold steady; rising euro zone worries weigh

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview ($1 = 30.99 Baht) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Eric Meijer.)