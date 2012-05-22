BANGKOK, May 22 Thai stocks are set to recover on Tuesday after falling more than 3 percent in the two previous sessions amid improving sentiment elsewhere in Asia as hopes grow that Europe will take action to address its debt crisis while promoting growth.

On Monday, the benchmark SET index ended down 1.67 percent at 1,135.16, the lowest close in almost three months.

Foreign investors sold $69 million of shares, adding to the $109 million sold in the previous session, the biggest daily outflow in more than a week, stock exchange data showed.

Resistance on the main index on Tuesday was seen at 1,151 and 1,157, with support at 1,135 and 1,100, said Globlex Securities senior analyst Chakkrit Charoenmetachai.

"We had the benchmark fall on Monday to test a key support at a 25-week moving average of 1,135 ... It still needs to stand well above 1,170 for a firm increase," he said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 1.2 percent by 0232 GMT.

Click TH/TRADING01 for cumulative trading value by investor type.

MARKET SUMMARY > Wall St rebounds, but investors dump Facebook > Oil rises on China calls for growth, Iran CLc1 LCOc1 > Euro firm ahead of EU summit, tackles resistance > Benchmark notes ease on profit-taking, before supply > Gold flat, investors await euro zone meeting

- For the Thai press digest click on: - For Thailand's stock exchange news click on: - For Thailand corporate earnings: - For Thailand economic forecast:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia...... Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.. India....... China.....

* OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .. Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US Stocks News Europe

* DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Thailand diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

* TOP NEWS:

For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

* LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Thai baht LME price overview (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Editing by Anand Basu and Alan Raybould)