BANGKOK, June 11 Thai stocks are set to follow gains elsewhere in Asia on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to a rescue package of up to $125 billion for Spain's banks, and with energy shares recovering along with oil prices.

On Friday, Thai SET index erased early falls and closed 0.8 percent higher at 1,127.10, with foreign investors buying shares for 207 million baht ($6.53 million), stock exchange data showed.

The benchmark index could also find support from bargain-hunting in large caps, with resistance for the index seen at 1,140 and support at 1,110, brokers said.

"The market will probably move up further today. I think a rescue package for Spain will help support market sentiment in the near term," said Therdsak Taveeteeratham, senior analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 1.5 percent by 0205 GMT.

