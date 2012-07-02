BANGKOK, July 2 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0133 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1362.16 2.49% 33.120
USD/JPY 79.79 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6483 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1590.66 -0.40% -6.330
US CRUDE 83.93 -1.21% -1.030
DOW JONES 12880.09 2.20% 277.83
ASIA ADRS 118.96 3.34% 3.85
THAI STOCKS 1172.11 +0.07% +0.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SRIRACHA CONSTRUCTION PCL MARKET DEBUT
Shares in the construction firm, specialising in piping
fabrication and mechanical equipment installation, starts
trading on Monday. Sriracha's IPO raised about 1.2 billion baht
($38 million) last month, pricing the shares at 15 baht
($0.47)each.
-- G STEEL PCL
The steel firm told the exchange that it planned to issue
new 35.9 billion shares, partly for the company's creditors
under the debt-to-equity conversion scheme and warrant
conversions.
-- CP ALL PCL
American International Assurance (AIA) sold some of its
shares in Thailand's largest convenience store chain in big-lot
transactions on the Thai market's local and foreign boards on
Friday, broker sources said.
($1 = 31.76 baht)
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)