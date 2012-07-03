BANGKOK, July 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0205 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.51 0.25% 3.350 USD/JPY 79.59 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5953 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1597.2 0.03% 0.520 US CRUDE 83.77 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07% -8.70 ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26% 0.31 THAI STOCKS 1188.74 +1.42% +16.63

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares inch up as weak factory data boost Fed hopes

SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, S'pore near 2-month high

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL

The power producer told the stock exchange that its newly acquired solar power project SPP Five Co. Ltd. had started commercial operation since June 22.

-- ROJANA INDUSTRIAL PARK PCL

The industrial estate developer said it planned to spend 4 billion baht ($127 million) on developing its industrial estate in the eastern province of Prachin Buri to meet rising demand of automotive and electronics manufacturers.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St shakes off factory data; S&P, Nasdaq rise > Bonds rise on global growth worries > Euro & USD fall prey to weak data, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold flat; easing eyed after downbeat data > Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

Thailand diary

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.595 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)