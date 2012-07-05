BANGKOK, July 5 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0144 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1374.02 0.62% 8.510
USD/JPY 79.99 0.18% 0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6038 -- -0.024
SPOT GOLD 1617.15 0.13% 2.020
US CRUDE 86.86 -0.91% -0.800
DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43
ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82
THAI STOCKS 1194.15 -0.33% +3.92
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- BANGCHAK PETROLEUM PCL
The refiner declared force majeure on crude imports after a
fire on Wednesday forced its refinery in central Bangkok to shut
down, adding more oil into an already well-supplied Asian
market.
-- ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PCL
The leading local partner in the Dawei port and industrial
complex in Myanmar led by Italian-Thai Development said on
Wednesday he was pulling out of the project, adding to doubts
about the project's viability.
-- THAI OIL PCL and IRPC PCL
Thailand's IRPC Pcl will postpone a late July
refinery maintenance shutdown and Thai Oil Pcl may do
the same to help avert supply shortages after a fire on
Wednesday at a refinery operated by Bangchak Petroleum Pcl
.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St gains for 3rd day as stimulus hopes rise
> Prices dip as investors cash in on Monday gains
> Euro, sterling on defensive as central bank action eyed
> Gold stays put ahead of ECB, ignores firm dollar
> Oil slides below $100, focus on grim economy
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
