BANGKOK, July 6

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1367.58 -0.47% -6.440 USD/JPY 79.95 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5884 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1604.6 0.02% 0.270 US CRUDE 86.62 -0.69% -0.600 DOW JONES 12896.67 -0.36% -47.15 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -1.10% -1.33 THAI STOCKS 1201.80 +0.64% +7.65 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pressured by growth worries despite stimulus, focus on US jobs

SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise in rangebound session; property leads S'pore

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL

Thailand's largest petrochemicals maker plans to invest $11 billion by 2020 to expand production capacity, with a focus on high-margin speciality and green products, its chief executive said.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report > Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates > Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next > Gold inches up ahead of US jobs report > Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)