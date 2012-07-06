BANGKOK, July 6 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0201 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1367.58 -0.47% -6.440
USD/JPY 79.95 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5884 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1604.6 0.02% 0.270
US CRUDE 86.62 -0.69% -0.600
DOW JONES 12896.67 -0.36% -47.15
ASIA ADRS 119.76 -1.10% -1.33
THAI STOCKS 1201.80 +0.64% +7.65
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares pressured by growth worries despite
stimulus, focus on US jobs
SE ASIA STOCKS-Rise in rangebound session; property leads
S'pore
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PCL
Thailand's largest petrochemicals maker plans to invest $11
billion by 2020 to expand production capacity, with a focus on
high-margin speciality and green products, its chief executive
said.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St rally ends, caution before jobs report
> Prices gain as China, ECB cut interest rates
> Euro nurses heavy losses, U.S. jobs data up next
> Gold inches up ahead of US jobs report
> Brent up on Norway supply woes, some policy easing
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)