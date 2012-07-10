UPDATE 1-Crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
BANGKOK, July 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0204 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1352.46 -0.16% -2.220 USD/JPY 79.52 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5202 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1587.45 0.05% 0.800 US CRUDE 85.15 -0.98% -0.840 DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28% -36.18 ASIA ADRS 117.45 -0.72% -0.85 THAI STOCKS 1186.95 -1.09% -13.13 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares nudge up, gains seen capped before China data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
The energy firm said production of crude oil from the Te Giac Trang Field of Vietnam 16-1 project is expected to increase to 55,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter this year from 41,000 bpd.
PTT Exploration and Production extended for a second time the deadline for investors to accept its $1.9 billion offer for gas explorer Cove Energy, as it waits for rival suitor Shell RDSa.L to make its next move.
MARKET NEWS >Wall St slips on global economic worries >Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus >Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of more China data >Gold retains gains; China trade data eyed >Brent dips below $99 as Norway intervenes; China data eyed >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
LONDON, Feb 20 Hedge funds and other money managers have amassed a very large bullish position in crude oil futures and options without so far having much impact on oil prices.