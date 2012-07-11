BRIEF-Pfizer commences $5 billion accelerated share repurchase
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
BANGKOK, July 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1341.47 -0.81% -10.990 USD/JPY 79.32 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.51 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1573.96 0.40% 6.270 US CRUDE 84.35 0.52% 0.440 DOW JONES 12653.12 -0.65% -83.17 ASIA ADRS 115.77 -1.43% -1.68 THAI STOCKS 1204.42 +1.47% +17.47 -------------------------------------------------------------
-- BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PCL
The hospital firm told the exchange it sold a 24.99 percent stake in Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl and would use the proceeds for further expansions.
It said the sale of 498.75 million shares in Bangkok Chain at an average price of 9.15 baht was worth 4.56 billion baht as against its acquisition cost of 3.53 billion baht.
