BANGKOK, July 11 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0153 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1341.47 -0.81% -10.990 USD/JPY 79.32 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.51 -- 0.008 SPOT GOLD 1573.96 0.40% 6.270 US CRUDE 84.35 0.52% 0.440 DOW JONES 12653.12 -0.65% -83.17 ASIA ADRS 115.77 -1.43% -1.68 THAI STOCKS 1204.42 +1.47% +17.47 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares ease as growth downturn fuels earnings worries

SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thailand lead regional gains

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- BUMRUNGRAD HOSPITAL PCL

The hospital firm told the exchange it sold a 24.99 percent stake in Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl and would use the proceeds for further expansions.

It said the sale of 498.75 million shares in Bangkok Chain at an average price of 9.15 baht was worth 4.56 billion baht as against its acquisition cost of 3.53 billion baht.

For the company statement, click

MARKET NEWS > More profit warnings hit Wall Street > Prices inch up as safety bid overcomes supply > Euro wallows around two-yr lows against dollar > Gold edges up after tumbling on euro zone worries > Oil falls as Norway strike ends, China's imports slip > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

Click for cumulative trading value by investor type

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA

Thailand diary

U.S. earnings diary

European earnings diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)