BANGKOK, July 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1341.45 -0% -0.020 USD/JPY 79.58 -0.18% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4998 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1570.29 -0.35% -5.460 US CRUDE 85.61 -0.23% -0.200 DOW JONES 12604.53 -0.38% -48.59 ASIA ADRS 116.32 0.48% 0.55 THAI STOCKS 1208.67 +0.35% +4.25 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares capped as Fed offers no stimulus clue

SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Malaysia at all time high

-- TISCO FINANCIAL GROUP PCL

The financial firm reported a 6.6 percent increase in second quarter net profit to 919.8 million Thai baht thanks to higher interest income following strong loan growth.

MARKET NEWS >Dow, Nasdaq fall after Fed minutes, tech a weak spot >Huge demand for 10-year notes at record low yields >Dollar hovers near 2-yr high on Fed; euro pressured >Gold flat on uncertain Fed stimulus outlook >Oil up 2 pct, Brent paces on tight North Sea outlook > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.65 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)