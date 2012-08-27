BANGKOK, Aug 27 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0211 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1411.13 0.65% 9.050
USD/JPY 78.76 0.17% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6814 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1675.7 0.36% 5.960
US CRUDE 97.47 1.37% 1.320
DOW JONES 13157.97 0.77% 100.51
ASIA ADRS 119.82 -0.04% -0.05
THAI STOCKS 1237.19 -0.04% -0.45
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch down, mark time before
Jackson Hole
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss
since May
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT PCL
Thailand's PTT Mining has launched a S$1.2 billion ($960
million) offer for shares in Sakari Resources Ltd's,
as part of the PTT group's strategy to gain complete
control of the Singapore-listed coal producer.
-- THAI OIL PCL
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term corporate credit rating on Thai Oil. The outlook is
stable.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St gains on stimulus hopes, but ends week lower
> Benchmark bonds inch lower as market awaits Fed hints
> Euro steadier, Aussie struggles near two-mth lows
> Gold inches up as Fed stimulus hopes support
> Oil drops on reserves release report, storm limits loss
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)