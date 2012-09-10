BANGKOK, Sept 10 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1437.92 0.4% 5.800
USD/JPY 78.24 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6524 -- -0.015
SPOT GOLD 1738.04 0.12% 2.150
US CRUDE 96.37 -0.05% -0.050
DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11% 14.64
ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57% 1.84
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, euro zone and Fed QE3
eyed
SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly
gain in 2 mths
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed
> Prices gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes
> Euro & AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed
> Gold retains gains on Fed stimulus hopes
> Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)