BANGKOK, Sept 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0159 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1437.92 0.4% 5.800 USD/JPY 78.24 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6524 -- -0.015 SPOT GOLD 1738.04 0.12% 2.150 US CRUDE 96.37 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 13306.64 0.11% 14.64 ASIA ADRS 118.77 1.57% 1.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, euro zone and Fed QE3 eyed SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly gain in 2 mths MARKET NEWS > Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed > Prices gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes > Euro & AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed > Gold retains gains on Fed stimulus hopes > Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)