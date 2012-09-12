BANGKOK, Sept 12 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0209 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.56 0.31% 4.480 USD/JPY 77.85 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.704 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1734.7 0.18% 3.060 US CRUDE 97.05 -0.12% -0.120 DOW JONES 13323.36 0.52% 69.07 ASIA ADRS 119.19 0.94% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up before German ruling, Fed meeting SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Fed meeting, German ruling eyed STOCKS TO WATCH PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL The company said on Tuesday it planned to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting in late October to approve a $3.1 billion share sale, Thailand's biggest equity sale ever. The country's top oil and gas explorer expected to complete the share sale before Dec. 20, it said in a statement. SHIN CORPORATION PCL Telecoms group Shin Corp said on Tuesday it is interested in entering the bid for three digital TV channels next year and expected the licences will cost around 2 billion baht ($64.33 million). The company said it is currently studying the viability of the investment and will be able to conclude by the end of this year. MARKET NEWS > Dow climbs to highest since 2007, Fed optimism builds > Heavy supply weighs on prices before Fed > Dollar near 4-mth lows on Moody's U.S. warning,QE hopes > Gold steady before German ruling, Fed meeting > Oil rises awaiting Fed meeting, German court > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 31.09 Baht) (Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Editing by Ram Mohan)