BANGKOK, Sept 13 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0219 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1436.56 0.21% 3.000
USD/JPY 77.74 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7524 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1730.99 0.00% -0.010
US CRUDE 97.1 0.09% 0.090
DOW JONES 13333.35 0.07% 9.99
ASIA ADRS 120.23 0.87% 1.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on caution before Fed
decision
SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on economic recovery hopes; Thai index
hits 16-yr high
STOCKS TO WATCH
BANK OF AYUDHYA
General Electric Co is considering selling its $2.2
billion stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl BAY.BK,
Bloomberg reported citing two sources.
PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production plans to increase
its output of crude and condensate from its Oman project to
5,000 barrels per day in October, the company said on Wednesday.
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL
Skytrain and real estate operator BTS Group Holdings
reported on Wednesday that Bangkok Mass Transit System
Public Co Ltd (BTSC), a direct subsidiary of the company, had
disposed of its entire investment in its subsidiary Kamala Beach
Resort & Hotel Management Co Ltd.
BTSC received a total value of 1.64 billion baht ($53.02
million) from the disposal.
($1 = 30.93 Baht)
(Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)