BANGKOK, Sept 13 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

BANK OF AYUDHYA
General Electric Co is considering selling its $2.2 billion stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl BAY.BK, Bloomberg reported citing two sources.

PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production plans to increase its output of crude and condensate from its Oman project to 5,000 barrels per day in October, the company said on Wednesday.

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS PCL
Skytrain and real estate operator BTS Group Holdings reported on Wednesday that Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co Ltd (BTSC), a direct subsidiary of the company, had disposed of its entire investment in its subsidiary Kamala Beach Resort & Hotel Management Co Ltd. BTSC received a total value of 1.64 billion baht ($53.02 million) from the disposal.

($1 = 30.93 Baht)
(Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)