----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0207 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1459.99 1.63% 23.430
USD/JPY 77.55 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7351 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1773.31 0.40% 7.020
US CRUDE 98.9 0.60% 0.590
DOW JONES 13539.86 1.55% 206.51
ASIA ADRS 122.43 1.83% 2.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
TRUE CORP PCL
Thailand's third-largest telecoms operator said on Thursday
that the company will be issuing bonds with an amount not
exceeding 6 billion baht ($193.49 million) between Oct. 2-4,
2012.
RATCHABURI ELECTRICITY GENERATING HOLDING PCL
The country's biggest private electricity provider said on
Thursday it planned to expand its production in renewable
energy, and had taken 620 million baht ($19.99 million) in loan
for the construction of a biomass power plant in Songkhla
province (950 km south of Bangkok).
($1 = 31.01 Baht)
(Compiled by Sinsiri Tiwutanond)