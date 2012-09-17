BANGKOK, Sept 17 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0211 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1465.77 0.4% 5.780
USD/JPY 78.14 -0.31% -0.240
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8695 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1774.84 0.30% 5.380
US CRUDE 99.15 0.15% 0.150
DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40% 53.51
ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79% 2.19
THAI STOCKS 1276.12 1.47% 18.43
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold firm after Fed-inspired
rally
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at
16-yr high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- TMC INDUSTRIAL
The machinery manufacturer plans an initial public offering
of 90 million shares in the fourth quarter, the company said in
a statement.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed
> Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters
> FOREX-Dollar pinned down by Fed, markets wary of yen
> Gold near 7-month high on Fed stimulus, weak dollar
> Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)