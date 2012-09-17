BANGKOK, Sept 17 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0211 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1465.77 0.4% 5.780 USD/JPY 78.14 -0.31% -0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8695 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1774.84 0.30% 5.380 US CRUDE 99.15 0.15% 0.150 DOW JONES 13593.37 0.40% 53.51 ASIA ADRS 124.62 1.79% 2.19 THAI STOCKS 1276.12 1.47% 18.43 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hold firm after Fed-inspired rally SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Jakarta hits record high, Thai at 16-yr high STOCKS TO WATCH -- TMC INDUSTRIAL The machinery manufacturer plans an initial public offering of 90 million shares in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement. MARKET NEWS > Wall Street ends at multi-year highs on Fed > Bonds sag as Fed move raises inflation jitters > FOREX-Dollar pinned down by Fed, markets wary of yen > Gold near 7-month high on Fed stimulus, weak dollar > Oil prices push higher as Fed stimulus supports > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)