BANGKOK, Sept 18 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0135 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.19 -0.31% -4.580 USD/JPY 78.54 -0.18% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8153 -- -0.028 SPOT GOLD 1755.69 -0.30% -5.260 US CRUDE 97.09 0.49% 0.470 DOW JONES 13553.10 -0.30% -40.27 ASIA ADRS 123.03 -1.28% -1.59 THAI STOCKS 1,278.54 0.19% 2.42 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease, pause after Fed-led rally SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after Fed stimulus STOCKS TO WATCH -- BANGKOK BANK PCL Moody's assigns A3 to Bangkok Bank's US$ senior notes. The outlook for the rating is stable. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' long-term issue rating on Monday to the proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by Bangkok Bank. (BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1). Fitch Ratings has assigned Bangkok Bank's (BBL: 'BBB+'/Stable) proposed senior unsecured notes ratings of 'BBB+'. The notes are to be issued through BBL's Hong Kong branch. The proceeds will be used for the bank's general corporate purposes. -- BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL General Electric Co has hired Morgan Stanley to review its 33 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya, which could potentially lead to a sale by the U.S. conglomerate of its near $2.2 billion holding, sources familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)