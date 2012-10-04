BANGKOK, Oct 4 Following is some company-related and market news that could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1450.99 0.36% 5.240 USD/JPY 78.48 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6215 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1778.06 0.04% 0.670 US CRUDE 87.97 -0.19% -0.170 DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25 ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47 THAI STOCKS 1,307.55 0.14% 1.89 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, investors wait for more US data SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat; energy-related shares weak STOCKS TO WATCH -- SIAMGAS AND PETROCHEMICALS PCL Thailand's second-biggest liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company has bought LPG businesses in Malaysia and Vietnam, it said in a statement. MARKET NEWS > Wall St stays afloat on firm data but HP drags > Bonds little changed before Fed minutes, jobs data > Yen slips; euro eyes ECB, Spanish bond sale > Gold holds ground as investors eye central banks, jobs data > Oil falls as global economic data dims demand outlook > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)