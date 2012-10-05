BANGKOK, Oct 5 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Friday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0158 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.4 0.72% 10.410 USD/JPY 78.51 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6715 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1795.26 0.38% 6.710 US CRUDE 91.62 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 13575.36 0.60% 80.75 ASIA ADRS 121.20 1.29% 1.54 THAI STOCKS 1306.63 -0.07% -0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares gain after ECB assurances, US jobs next in focus SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Malaysia, Indonesia at all-time high STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT PCL The country's biggest energy firm has won approval to build the second phase of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal worth 21.4 billion baht ($698 million), the Energy Ministry's National Energy Policy Office said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS > S&P 500 on verge of 5-year high day ahead of jobs data > U.S. bond prices fall on day before key jobs data > Euro romps higher; BOJ, U.S. jobs data loom > Gold extends gains, stays near 11-month top; US data eyed > Oil jumps, gasoline futures gain 5 pct on refinery fire > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)