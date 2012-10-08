BANGKOK, Oct 8 Following is some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market
on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0134 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.93 -0.03% -0.470
USD/JPY 78.67 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7428 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1772.84 -0.43% -7.640
US CRUDE 89.46 -0.47% -0.420
DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79
ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55
THAI STOCKS 1311.35 0.36% 4.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares down after earnings caution sets
in
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities
lead
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL
The energy firm might delay the start of production at
Montara oil field in Australia to early next year, rather than
late this year, while awaiting safety and environment approval
from the Australian authorities, company CEO Tevin Vongvanich
told reporters.
MARKET NEWS
>S&P 500 dips after four days of gains; earnings eyed
>Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due
>Dollar near 2-week high vs yen after U.S. jobs data
>Gold extends losses on US payrolls data
>Oil dips as weak global economy offsets rise in US jobs
>Thai press digest
>Political risk box on Thailand
Click for cumulative trading value by
investor type
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA
Thailand diary
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)