BANGKOK, Oct 8 Following is some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0134 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.93 -0.03% -0.470 USD/JPY 78.67 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7428 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1772.84 -0.43% -7.640 US CRUDE 89.46 -0.47% -0.420 DOW JONES 13610.15 0.26% 34.79 ASIA ADRS 120.65 -0.45% -0.55 THAI STOCKS 1311.35 0.36% 4.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares down after earnings caution sets in SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record for 2nd day; commodities lead STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION PCL The energy firm might delay the start of production at Montara oil field in Australia to early next year, rather than late this year, while awaiting safety and environment approval from the Australian authorities, company CEO Tevin Vongvanich told reporters. MARKET NEWS >S&P 500 dips after four days of gains; earnings eyed >Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due >Dollar near 2-week high vs yen after U.S. jobs data >Gold extends losses on US payrolls data >Oil dips as weak global economy offsets rise in US jobs >Thai press digest >Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)