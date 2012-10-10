BANGKOK, Oct 10 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0129 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1441.48 -0.99% -14.400 USD/JPY 78.26 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.708 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1763.19 -0.03% -0.460 US CRUDE 92.06 -0.36% -0.330 DOW JONES 13473.53 -0.81% -110.12 ASIA ADRS 118.12 -1.34% -1.61 THAI STOCKS 1292.48 -0.94% -12.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares fall as economy gloom hits techs, miners SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker amid global growth worry STOCKS TO WATCH -- BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL Key shareholders of the hospital firm are selling a combined 13.7 percent stake in a deal to raise as much as $740 million in Thailand's biggest equity trade this year, IFR reported on Tuesday. -- ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PCL, TOTAL ACCESS COMMUNICATION PCL, TRUE CORPORATION PCL Subsidiaries of Thailand's top three mobile phone operators have qualified to join a long-awaited auction of third-generation licences next week, but no new foreign entrants will take part, the telecoms regulator said on Tuesday. -- AMATA CORPORATION PCL The country's biggest industrial estate developer raised its 2012 land sales target to 3,500 rais (1,400 acres) from 3,000 rais due to positive investment sentiment, it said in a statement. MARKET NEWS > Wall St falls in tech-led sell-off, Alcoa up late > Bond prices gain as global growth fears come to fore > Dollar, yen rise on Greece, 3rd quarter earnings concerns > Gold steady but pressured by stronger dollar, growth worries > Oil rises 2 pct on Mideast tension, Saudi comments eyed > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)