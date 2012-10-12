BANGKOK, Oct 12 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0131 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1432.84 0.02% 0.280
USD/JPY 78.44 0.15% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6733 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1770.14 0.11% 1.950
US CRUDE 92.45 0.41% 0.380
DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58
ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17
THAI STOCKS 1294.90 0.43% 5.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, set for losing week on growth
concerns.
SE ASIA STOCKS- Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts
Bangkok, Jakarta.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- PTT PCL
Moody's Investors Service has assigned a provisional (P)
Baa1 rating with a stable outlook to the proposed senior
unsecured fixed-rate notes to be issued by PTT.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains
> Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue
> FOREX-Euro steadies, yen eases vs dollar
> Gold headed for biggest weekly loss in two months
> Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns
> Thai press digest
> Political risk box on Thailand
(Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)