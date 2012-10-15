BANGKOK, Oct 15 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0141 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.59 -0.3% -4.250 USD/JPY 78.37 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.656 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1744.04 -0.55% -9.710 US CRUDE 91.24 -0.67% -0.620 DOW JONES 13328.85 0.02% 2.46 ASIA ADRS 118.17 -0.35% -0.41 THAI STOCKS 1296.98 0.16% 2.08 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on corporate earnings worry. SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities rebound. STOCKS TO WATCH -- PTT PCL The energy firm plans to sell $1-2 billion of bonds in October/November in overseas markets, Chief Financial Officer Surong Bulakul told reporters. -- KRUNG THAI BANK Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has assigned Krung Thai Bank's (KTB; 'AA+(tha)'/Outlook Stable) upcoming unsecured subordinated debentures of up to 15 billion Thai baht ($489.64 million), with an option to issue a further amount of up to 10 billion Thai baht ($326.42 million), a National Long-Term rating of 'AA(tha)'. MARKET NEWS > Wall St posts worst week since June, banks weigh > Prices rise on muted inflation; Spain eyed > Commodity currencies firmer, more China data on tap > Gold falls to 2-1/2-week low; Spain uncertainty, US data weigh > Brent falls $1/bbl, spread to U.S. crude narrows > Thai press digest > Political risk box on Thailand Click for cumulative trading value by investor type ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA Thailand diary U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 30.635 baht) (Compiled by Viparat Jantraprap)